Short Interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Increases By 61.6%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.09.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ICPT remained flat at $11.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

