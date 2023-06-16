Short Interest in Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Increases By 60.4%

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,600 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Karora Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

KRRGF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 93,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Karora Resources has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.37.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

