Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Declines By 22.6%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

ORKLY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,816. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Orkla ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.85%.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.