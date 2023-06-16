Short Interest in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Drops By 20.0%

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODDS opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $20.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

