Short Interest in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Drops By 18.3%

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 12,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $97,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,539,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.