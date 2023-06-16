Short Interest in Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Decreases By 39.1%

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 18,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.