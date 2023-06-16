Short Interest in Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Decreases By 20.5%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of RROTF remained flat at $2.29 during midday trading on Friday. Roots has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

