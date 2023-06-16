Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 22.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

