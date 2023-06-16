Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Declines By 33.3%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,791,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 493,490 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Sagaliam Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SAGA remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Friday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.