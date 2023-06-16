Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 25.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS SNPHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

