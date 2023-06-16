Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Expands By 34.4%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 555.6 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOF remained flat at $43.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $56.02.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Featured Stories

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

