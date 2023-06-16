Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Grows By 39.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,448. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,206.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 203,468 shares of company stock worth $1,116,389. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

