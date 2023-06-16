Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Drops By 18.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 73,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,731,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.