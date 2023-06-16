Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 18.5%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPOT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $157.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

