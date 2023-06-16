Short Interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Decreases By 18.5%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.15. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $157.13.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
