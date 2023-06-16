Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 46.4%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

