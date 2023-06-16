Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Drops By 51.3%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.78. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This is a positive change from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

