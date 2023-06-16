Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Expands By 33.4%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 680,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 283.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUUIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.2 %

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,355. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

