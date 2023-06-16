Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Grows By 50.0%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up SEK 0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting SEK 17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,669. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1 year high of SEK 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 17.51.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.57 by SEK 0.07. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Several analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 177.20.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

