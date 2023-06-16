Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Increases By 45.0%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

