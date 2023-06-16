Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Increases By 25.0%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGVC opened at $10.48 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Venture Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGVC. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,739,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 954,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 84.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 554,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 254,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Venture Acquisition

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

