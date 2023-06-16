Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 33.9%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95.

Get TOD'S alerts:

About TOD’S

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.