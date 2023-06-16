Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 33.9%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of TODGF remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95.
