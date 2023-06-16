Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 36.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
Shares of TSGTF remained flat at $8.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
