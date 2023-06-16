Siacoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.88 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Siacoin has a market cap of $141.70 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,453.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00292262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00521198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00058972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00411177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,369,892,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

