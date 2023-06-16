Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Sidus Space Stock Up 2.2 %

SIDU stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -1.68. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sidus Space

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 214.31% and a negative net margin of 179.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sidus Space will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sidus Space during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sidus Space Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.