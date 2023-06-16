Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 367,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.21. 1,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $183.25.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.