Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It also offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. It operates through the Retirement and Long-Term Care (LTC) segments. The Retirement segment refers to the locations in province of Ontario and RR management services business.

