Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. Sigma Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,700 shares traded.
Sigma Designs Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
About Sigma Designs
Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.
