Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 27,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Silo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Silo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs.

