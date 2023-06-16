Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

