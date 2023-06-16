SingularityNET Market Capitalization Achieves $248.23 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $248.23 million and approximately $52.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015638 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,596.02 or 0.99952087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2001921 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $31,599,988.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.