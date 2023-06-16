Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. 161,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 194,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Read More

