Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLHGF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skylight Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,835. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The firm operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

