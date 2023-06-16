Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.21).

Several analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.01) to GBX 1,410 ($17.64) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,251 ($15.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,176.45. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.48).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

