Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 25,828 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

