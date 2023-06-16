Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $756,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.