Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $3.36 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,910 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.