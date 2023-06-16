Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $902,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $169.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

