Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New $902,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $169.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

