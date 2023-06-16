Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.