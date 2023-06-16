Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,705 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

