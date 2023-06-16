Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 385 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 112,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.