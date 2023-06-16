Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $3.09 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Shares of REGN opened at $783.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $770.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $758.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.93 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

