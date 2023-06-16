Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $230.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

