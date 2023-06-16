Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.83. The stock had a trading volume of 82,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,098. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $275.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

