Socha Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMNY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.