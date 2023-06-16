Softcat (LON:SCT) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,482.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,482 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,482 ($18.54), with a volume of 124456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,447 ($18.11).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.77) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,679.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,347.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,262.27.
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
