Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.