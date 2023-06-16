Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.25.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

Featured Stories

