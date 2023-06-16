Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Head to Head Contrast

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53% LM Funding America -749.07% -63.71% -61.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.19 -$98.71 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $1.73 million 5.26 -$29.24 million ($2.20) -0.32

This table compares Soluna and LM Funding America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soluna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soluna and LM Funding America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

LM Funding America has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.90%. Given LM Funding America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LM Funding America is more favorable than Soluna.

Risk & Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Carollinn Gould and Frank Silcox on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

