SOLVE Market Capitalization Achieves $11.02 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.02 million and $232,869.36 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

