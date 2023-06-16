Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Update

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMPNY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

